Chicago shooting: 3 people shot at McDonald's in Princeton Park

A Chicago shooting at a McDonald's Thursday left three people seriously wounded. CPD is on the scene at Lafayette and 95th Street in Princeton Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald's on Chicago's Far South Side Thursday.

An adult male is in "very critical" condition, another adult male is in "serious to critical" condition and an adult female is in serious condition.

They were all rushed to University of Chicago hospitals.

An official told ABC7 that there are shell casings inside and outside the restaurant.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.