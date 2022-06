CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot Wednesday at the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station on the South Side, according to Chicago police.Police said the 46-year-old man was standing near the entrance doors in the 100-block of W. 79th Street around 3:30 p.m. when someone approached from the street and started firing.The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.Red Line trains are still running, but are not stopping at 79th as police continue the investigation.