Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.

According to CPD, a 15-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 7300-block of South Union when someone opened fire.

All four teens were shot. The 16-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

One 15-year-old was shot in the right leg, the second 15-year-old was shot in the right arm and the third 15-year-old got a graze wound to the stomach, police said. All three were taken to nearby hospitals in good condition, CPD said.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives ongoing.