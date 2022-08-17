Chicago shooting; Boy, 6, critically injured when shot in West Woodlawn apartment: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in a West Woodlawn home.

CPD said the boy was in an apartment in the 6100-block of South Vernon Avenue at about 2:19 p.m. when he was shot in the back. Police did not say who fired the shots; it was unclear if the shooter was in the home or if the bullets came from outside the home.

It was also not immediately clear how many people were in the apartment with the boy at the time he was shot.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.