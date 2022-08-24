4 shot near Schurz High School in Irving Park, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were shot near Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the victims were shot at Milwaukee and Addison, which is next to the Chicago Public Schools high school.

Chicago fire officials said one person was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition. Another was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. A third was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

An adult was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair to serious condition.

Fire officials did not have any information about the ages or genders of the victims.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting victims had any connection to the high school.

Chicago police have not yet commented on this shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.