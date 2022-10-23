Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during argument at Auburn Gresham home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot during an argument at a South Side home on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:32 p.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said. Two 31-year-old men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot in face at West Garfield Park playground, police say

The victim, shot in the back and head, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He later died.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the alleged shooter and took him into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.