Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot in face at West Garfield Park playground, police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire Saturday night at a playground in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teen suffered a graze wound to the face about 7 p.m. while in the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

