Chicago shooting: Man shot in neck in vehicle on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side on Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened near Burnside in the 400 block of East 95th Street at about 9:45 a.m., police said. A 29-year-old man was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the neck.

The vehicle the victim was in then continued westbound to the 1600 block of West 95th Street, where he called 911, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

