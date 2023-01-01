Washington Park shooting: 1 teen killed, 3 wounded after shot while in stolen vehicle, police say

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One teen is dead and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

CPD responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1 p.m. in the 5600-block of South Praire in the city's Washington Park neighborhood, according to officials.

When they arrived, police said they discovered a silver Kia with four people inside with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said another vehicle had pulled up alongside the Kia as they were driving northbound along Prairie and began firing several rounds at the occupants, police said.

Police said the victims are teens ranging in age from 14 to17 years old.

The driver of the Kia has died of his injuries, and the other three are being treated at nearby hospitals, police said.

The exact age or identity of the victims has not yet been released.

Police also said the victims' vehicle was stolen on Dec. 30.

Multiple shell casings and a weapon were recovered at the scene. Area 1 Detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information in this shooting to call police or submit tips at CPDtips.com, and said there is a $15,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in this case.

"How are their mother and their parents going to feel? What sign are we showing our young people that have a desire to be other than someone stealing a car or something shooting at someone else? This is a sad day today," Andre Smith, with Chicago Against Violence.

It's been a violent start to the year in Chicago. At least 11 people have been injured, three killed, as a result of gun violence across the city on New Year's Day.

The shooting came just hours after CPD issued a press release touting 2022 as the sixth lowest year of overal crimes since 1965, along with a 13.56% decline in murders compared to 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.