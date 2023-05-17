Chicago shooting: Teen and child injured in West Garfield Park, 2 suspects in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a teen and a child were injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park Tuesday evening.
Police said they responded to a call about a person shot in the 100-block of South Pulaski around 5:40 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds to his leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Police said a 12-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire and carried into a nearby library by a security guard, who then attempted to help treat his wound. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, CPD said.
A man and a woman were taken into custody a few blocks away in the 3900-block of West Madison, police said, and a weapon was recovered
Police have not released any further information about the circumstances around the shooting, the suspects or the victims.
An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing.