1 teen killed, another injured in Brighton Park shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl wounded in a shooting Saturday night near South Fairfield and South Washtenaw avenues in Brighton Park on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police.

Police say two males got out of a car and shot the victims.

The teen boy was shot in the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen girl was struck twice in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested and police are investigating.

At least 9 children have been shot in Chicago since Friday night.