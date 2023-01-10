Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot on sidewalk in West Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk on the city's South Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the West Woodlawn neighborhood's 6300 block of South King Drive at about 8:10 p.m., police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

