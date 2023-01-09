Chicago shooting: Man, woman found fatally shot inside Near South Side home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were found fatally shot inside a home on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads inside a Near South Side home at about 4:51 p.m., police said. The incident happened in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

