Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say

A Chicago shooting left five people shot in Washington Park near Michigan Avenue and 63rd Street on the city's South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were shot on city's South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near South Michigan Avenue and East 63rd Street at about 12:01 a.m., police said.

A 40-year-old woman and two men in their 30s were shot multiple times in the body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Another man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also transported to St. Bernard in good condition.

There were no other injuries reported and there is no one in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.