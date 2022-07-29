Popular Chicago YouTube drag performer killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed in West Garfield Park after someone opened fire into his backyard.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who shot multiple times into a backyard, killing the man who lived there and leaving a scene riddled with bullet holes.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park. Tyvon Henderson's family said he had just gotten home from work when he went back outside to get something from his car. That's when they said someone fired multiple shots into his backyard.

Henderson was a college graduate with dreams of making it on television someday. His family said on top of his full time job he was also a popular YouTube personality as his drag persona Lea'Marie.

While they don't know why Henderson was murdered, the family hopes someone in the community they've known for years may know something and could help bring them justice and closure.

A police investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.