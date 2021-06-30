Chicago violence: Community leaders call for gang peace treaty ahead of 4th of July weekend

21 aldermen demand special meeting with CPD Supt. Brown
By
Chicago community leaders call for gang peace treaty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community leaders will come together on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night to call for a peace treaty between rival gangs after violent weekend in the city ended with dozens of people shot.

During one of last weekend's mass shootings, surveillance video captured the moment several gunmen sprayed bullets into a crowd on a South Shore sidewalk Sunday.

RELATED: 17 shot, 2 fatally, in mass shootings in South Shore, Marquette Park, Chicago police say

"I see the lady down here shaking and shivering. I ran out of the restaurant to try and help her and the security guard ran across the street. I went to the other victim trying to help," said a witness named Nicole who declined to share her last name.

RELATED: 74 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence across city

That was one of two mass shootings that hit 17 people and killed two in a matter of hours Sunday. It was the city's bloodiest weekend so far this year.

"Police Supt. David Brown needs to appear before city council, whether public safety committee or full body, and explain what his plan is to keep people safe in city of Chicago," said Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th Ward.

Lopez is one of 21 Chicago City Council members now demanding the police superintendent answer questions heading into a historically violent holiday weekend.

RELATED: Chicago police superintendent points finger at courts amid violence surge

Councilmembers want to know about how officers are going to be deployed - are units going to be taken from neighborhoods and spread out across the city? How will officers use technology, like the ShotSpotter alert system? And will officers again be forced to cancel days off and work extended overtime shifts?

"All of those items together are part of a cohesive policy which he needs to be able to articulate and defend when it comes to our neighborhoods," Lopez said. "And we've never been able to get an answer from him."

Those answers will only be part of what community groups plan to try and keep their own streets quiet.
More TOP STORIES News