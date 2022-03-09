Chicago holds 1st violence town hall Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago holds its first of six virtual town halls about violent crime Wednesday night.
Each will focus on a different part of the city. Police department and Community Safety Coordination Center staff members will be there to speak with participants.
The Community Safety Coordination Center launched last August, bringing together organizations from safety programs to churches. Members of the center will join police for the meetings. The city said more than 20 government departments have offered strategies to reduce violence.
Wednesday's focuses on the North and Northwest sides of the city. It starts at 6 p.m.
