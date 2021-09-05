Chicago violence leaves 6 kids shot in 12 hours across city: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's shaping up to be a violent holiday weekend in Chicago, especially for children.Several children have been injured in separate shootings across Chicago Saturday night and early Sunday morning.Six kids were shot just in the last 12 hours across the city.At least two of them were recovering at Comer Children's hospital Sunday morning.That means at least 280 minors have been shot so far this year, and 34 of them have died, according to ABC 7 Chicago data.Chicago police said a 15 year old was shot in the thigh about 10:25 p.m. in the 7000-block of South Sangamon Street.They said he was doing OK in the hospital Sunday.The victim told police he was walking outside when a person was holding a gun while driving by in a white Honda.Shortly after, the teen was hit by a bullet.The other child at Comer Children's is a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head about 8 p.m. Saturday.Chicago police said the child was in a home near 85th Street and Marquette Avenue when someone started shooting.Police haven't said if the shooter was in the home or outside.There were also two more shootings involving teens Sunday morning, near East 55th Street and another on South Trumbull Avenue.Those shootings left a 14 year old, a 17 year old and an 18 year old all recovering in the hospital with gunshot wounds.Police said all three of those victims are doing OK.No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shootings.