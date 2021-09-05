chicago shooting

Chicago violence leaves 6 kids shot in 12 hours across city: CPD

At least 280 children shot so far this year; 34 have died, according to Chicago police, ABC7 data
By Maher Kawash
6 kids shot in 12 hours in Chicago gun violence: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's shaping up to be a violent holiday weekend in Chicago, especially for children.

Several children have been injured in separate shootings across Chicago Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Six kids were shot just in the last 12 hours across the city.

At least two of them were recovering at Comer Children's hospital Sunday morning.

That means at least 280 minors have been shot so far this year, and 34 of them have died, according to ABC 7 Chicago data.

Chicago police said a 15 year old was shot in the thigh about 10:25 p.m. in the 7000-block of South Sangamon Street.

They said he was doing OK in the hospital Sunday.

RELATED: East Garfield Park shooting leaves 3 wounded at back-to-school event, including 2 siblings

The victim told police he was walking outside when a person was holding a gun while driving by in a white Honda.

Shortly after, the teen was hit by a bullet.

The other child at Comer Children's is a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Chicago police said the child was in a home near 85th Street and Marquette Avenue when someone started shooting.

RELATED: CTA bus driver in serious condition after attacked, shot in Loop; 1 arrested, police say

Police haven't said if the shooter was in the home or outside.

There were also two more shootings involving teens Sunday morning, near East 55th Street and another on South Trumbull Avenue.

Those shootings left a 14 year old, a 17 year old and an 18 year old all recovering in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said all three of those victims are doing OK.

No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shootings.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
