Chicago violence: 36 shot, 9 fatally in weekend shootings

Woman killed in Austin shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6419992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police officers investigate after six people were shot early Saturday morning in the 100 block of North Pine Avenue.

Man shot dead in Woodlawn

Man fatally shot in West Englewood

3 wounded in Lawndale shooting

2 shot in West Garfield Park

Man killed in West Englewood shooting

Man found fatally shot in River West

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine people have been killed and 27 others shot in another violent weekend in Chicago, according to police.A woman was shot to death Saturday in Austin on the West Side.According to Chicago police, around 11:05 p.m. the 33-year-old was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 500-block of North Pine Avenue.She was pronounced dead at the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not identified the woman.No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.Early Saturday morning, six people were shot, two of them fatally, just four blocks away in the 100-block of North Pine Avenue.Two people were killed and four others, including a suspect, were wounded in a shootout Saturday in Austin on the West Side.People at a gathering started arguing about 2:05 a.m. in the 100-block of North Pine Avenue when a male suspect unleashed gunfire into the crowd, Chicago police said. Another person returned fire, striking him in the abdomen.A 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about their deaths.A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.Another male victim was struck in the thigh and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said.The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.Officers on the scene stood along the crime scene tape as a crowd gathered. One of the gunshot victims was seen lying in an alley before being taken away by an ambulance.A weapon was recovered on the scene, according to a police source. Area Four detectives are investigating.A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.He was found outside about 12:10 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue with gunshot wounds to the torso, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.There are currently no witnesses to the shooting, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.He was driving about 2:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 63rd Street when a male suspect in a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside him and fired shots, Chicago police said.The man was shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.Three men were shot Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.Two males walked up to the men and opened fire about 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.A 26-year-old man was shot four times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where police said he was in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the lower leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in good condition.Another man, 29, was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention, police said.Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.Area Four detectives are investigating.Two men were shot Saturday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.About 9:15 a.m. the men, 27 and 28, were in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.The 27-year-old was struck in the right calf and took himself to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. The older man was struck in the torso and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.Area Four detectives are investigating.A man was found shot to death Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.Officers responding to reports of a person shot found the 34-year-old unresponsive on the ground shortly after midnight in the 6200-block of South Seeley Avenue, Chicago police said.He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Walter Leflora, of West Englewood.The man's body could be seen covered with a sheet in the street as officers investigated. A large crowd gathered near the scene, with multiple people yelling for authorities to remove his body from the street.An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.Police said no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in River West.Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the 36-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back about 3:20 a.m. in the 700-block of North Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.Police are still working to find the gunman who opened fire in the middle of the street and shot up a church in the Irving Park neighborhood Saturday.Neighbors say they woke up around 2 a.m. to the sound of gunshots."We were asleep and head rapid gunfire- maybe 20 or 30 gunshots right outside of our house so we kind of hit the floor," said Robyn Johnson, whose car was damaged by bullets.Witnesses said they saw a man armed with a gun standing in the middle of the road shooting down the street in the 4000-block of North Troy."Walking down the street here- firing down that way - randomly or as a car. The guy here was shooting and screaming but we could not understand a word he said," said Stephen Kottra, who witnessed the shooting.The church was hit with gunfire and were cars riddled with bullets along the street.Neighbors said the exchange of gunfire damage their property and has left many on edge."It was scary to be within just feet of your house and hear the crack of the gun and the voices of the shooters yelling," Johnson said.