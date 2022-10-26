Chicago Sings Karaoke competition finalists announced by city

Karaoke bar Chicago: Participants can qualify at a number of locations this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced six finalists in the first-ever citywide karaoke competition.

The Chicago Sings Karaoke finalists come from all over the city. Their ages range from 26 to 45.

-Jaleel Amir, 26, Grand Crossing neighborhood

-Rashada Dawan, 40, South Shore neighborhood

-Brandon Dodson, 35, Rogers Park neighborhood

-Lauren "Elle Michelle" Gaines, 40, Galewood neighborhood

-Erendira Izguerra, 29, West Lawn neighborhood

-Jason E. Jackson, 45, Edgewater neighborhood

"The level of talent on display throughout this competition has been remarkable," said Mayor Lightfoot. "On behalf of the entire city, I want to personally thank each performer for partaking in this event and sharing their gift with us. I am very excited to see what our finalists will do at the finale on November 6."

They will be singing before a panel of judges, including local celebrities and music industry professionals. That's happening at the Park West on Sunday, November 6.

A limited number of tickets will be available starting November 1 and they are free.

The winner of the competition will receive $5,000.