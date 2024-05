Car crashes into sinkhole in Uptown, photos show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car fell into a large sinkhole Thursday on the city's North Side.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of West Winnemac Avenue, in the Uptown neighborhood.

A witness provided photos of the car crashed into the sinkhole to ABC7.

The witness said the woman driving the car appeared to be okay.

No further information was immediately available.