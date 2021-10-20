Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky parade: Candace Parker's mom, other moms talk WNBA championship win

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Candace Parker's mom talks Chicago Sky championship win

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of fans flocked to Millennium Park to celebrate the Chicago Sky's WNBA championship win Tuesday.

Among the most proud was Candace Parker's mom, Sara. Parker's basketball dreams started in Naperville and her mother has always been right there to cheer her on.

Parker said she couldn't be more proud of the woman Candace has become.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Sky celebrate championship win with Michigan Ave. parade, Millennium Park rally

"It's awesome," Parker said. "You couldn't script it any better. I'm so happy for her and for the team and they've got the city behind them. It's overwhelming."

It was a moment other mothers also shared with their daughters.

Latear Eason, who played against Candace Parker, showed out with her daughter. She said playing against Parker was "amazing."

"I was a freshman at LSU and she was a senior," Eason said. "So I wasn't going to miss this moment for anything. I wanted to witness it with my daughter."

Chicago Sky fan Kaitlyn Mathews said she also decided to bring her daughter out to show her the greatness that women can achieve in the city.

"She's able to see strong leadership by the players and teamwork and it's something that's really awesome," Mathews said.

Parker helped lead her team to victory Sunday. It was a moment that her mother will cherish forever.

"To do something like that at home in front of the people that watched you play your first game, and you're going to finish your career here," Sara Parker said. "It was the right move."

When asked if she had anything to say to Candace, Sara said, "I love you. I'm proud of you and always continue being yourself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoloopwnbachicago skybasketballnational championshipsports
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SKY
Chicago Sky Champ Dana Evans and the Illinois Holocaust Museum
Chicago rallies past Phoenix to win first WNBA crown; Sky's Kahleah...
Chicago Sky coach James Wade says WNBA Finals win is 'for every you...
Chicago celebrates Sky championship with parade, rally
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News