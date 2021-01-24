chicago proud

Struggling single mom gifted new car by generous Chicago business owner after previous vehicle stolen

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A single mother from Chicago's South Side received a new car Sunday morning.

Iashiskala Sims said her previous vehicle was stolen a year ago on the West Side and her life was upended again.

"I was pregnant when the car got stolen. I was so worried about the car that I had a miscarriage," Sims said.

Sims said her financial trouble grew as she struggled to get to work.

"Stressful taking Ubers, asking friends for rides, getting picked up here and there," Sims said.

Due to the riots over the summer, Sims job was shut down and is not making an earning currently.

Sims story resonated with Chicago area business owner Early Walker.

"She's been through it all, and she's still getting up every day. She's still got motivation. She's still being a mom," Walker said.

Walker thanked Sims with a replacement car and trunk full of gifts for her family.

"I'm so thankful that he like included me," Sims said.
