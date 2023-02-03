ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller: February 3, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne talk Chicago Bulls with Sr. Athletic Bulls reporter Darnell Mayberry about who the team should keep and let go with the trade deadline approaching.

Then Ryan and Dionne talk with Sam Panayotovich about some of the better prop bets you can make for Super Bowl 57 coming up next week.

Dionne features a local Highland Park skater who transitioned from a National Champion to thrilling kids every night with Disney on Ice.

And finally, we hear from comedian Kevin Bozeman and his take on the Bulls.