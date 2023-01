Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held at Plumbers Hall

The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which introduces Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court, was held in the West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The river isn't green yet, but it's starting to feel like St. Patrick's Day.

The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner was held Thursday night at Plumbers Hall in the West Loop.

The gathering wasn't just about the food, it was also a chance for those in attendance to meet this year's parade queen and her court.

Chicago's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday, March 11.