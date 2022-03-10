1 charged in River North Walgreens stabbing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 charged in River North Walgreens stabbing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in a stabbing inside a River North Walgreens, police said Thursday.

Police said Roy Lemont Pughsley, 48, attacked a 50-year-old man inside the store in the 600-block of North Clark Street at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Pughsley was charged with one count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

Walgreens confirmed that none of its employees were injured and deferred questions about the incident to Chicago police.

A spokesperson said that they staff security during regular business hours. This Walgreens location is a 24-hour store. It is unclear if security was on the site when the stabbing happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northshopliftingwalgreensstabbingbattery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More security guards, police on CTA amid crime spree: 'I'm afraid'
See Chicago's 8 'most endangered' buildings
Jussie Smollett update: Actor's sentencing scheduled for Thursday
Metra train hits pedestrian in La Grange
Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has been destroyed
2 charged in security guard's shooting death: Chicago police
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
Show More
Naperville doctors leave for Ukraine border with medical supplies
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, wounds 17, officials say
4 killed in Harvey after car hits freight train: officials
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, PM snow Thursday
Burger King's newest menu item: Whopper Melts
More TOP STORIES News