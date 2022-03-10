1 charged in River North Walgreens stabbing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in a stabbing inside a River North Walgreens, police said Thursday.
Police said Roy Lemont Pughsley, 48, attacked a 50-year-old man inside the store in the 600-block of North Clark Street at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday night.
The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Pughsley was charged with one count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.
Walgreens confirmed that none of its employees were injured and deferred questions about the incident to Chicago police.
A spokesperson said that they staff security during regular business hours. This Walgreens location is a 24-hour store. It is unclear if security was on the site when the stabbing happened.
