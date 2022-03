1 charged in River North Walgreens stabbing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in a stabbing inside a River North Walgreens, police said Thursday.Police said Roy Lemont Pughsley, 48, attacked a 50-year-old man inside the store in the 600-block of North Clark Street at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday night.The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.Pughsley was charged with one count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.Walgreens confirmed that none of its employees were injured and deferred questions about the incident to Chicago police.A spokesperson said that they staff security during regular business hours. This Walgreens location is a 24-hour store. It is unclear if security was on the site when the stabbing happened.