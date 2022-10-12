Chicago police officer injured when stolen car crashes into CPD squad in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash with a stolen car in Lawndale Tuesday evening.

Police said just before 8 p.m. a CPD squad car was struck by a stolen Kia near Roosevelt and Kilbourne. Police said it was not known if the squad car was marked or unmarked. Two people got out of the Kia and fled the scene.

Chicago fire officials said one officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition. They did not release any further details about injuries.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.