Stretch of Clark Street downtown closed for restaurants to expand outdoor dining

Clark Street in downtown Chicago will close until the end of October for restaurants to expand into the street as part of the Outdoor Dining Program

Street closure between Grand Avenue, Kinzie Street to run until October 31

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A section of Clark Street downtown will close Tuesday until the end of October to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining programs.

The closure of Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street takes effect Tuesday and will remain in effect until October 31. The closure will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

East-west streets, including Grand Avenue, Illinois, Hubbard and Kinzie streets will remain open to vehicular traffic.

There will be a 15-foot pathway in the center of Clark Street for people to walk and bike as well as for emergency vehicle access.

The closure is part of the outdoor dining program and will allow more than a dozen restaurants to expand into the street.

Chicago's Outdoor Dining Program is administered by the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of business Affairs and Consumer Protection.