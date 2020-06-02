curfew

Curfews remain in effect in Chicago's suburbs including Joliet, Waukegan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifted the city's curfew Sunday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Curfews have been put in place some Chicago suburbs after looting and unrest occurred alongside large and peaceful protests calling for police reform, equality and justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifted the city's curfew Sunday afternoon, effective immediately.

Here is list of curfews still in effect in the Chicago area:

NORTH SUBURBS
Waukegan: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice

WEST SUBURBS
Aurora: The curfew scheduled to take effect Saturday night, has been canceled. No additional curfew hours are scheduled.
Berwyn: 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice
Cicero: 8 p.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. Sunday

SOUTH SUBURBS
Crest Hill: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Joliet: 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. until Tuesday, June 9 or until otherwise noted

Curfews are changing on a daily basis. Check back for updates.
