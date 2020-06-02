Curfews remain in effect in Chicago's suburbs including Joliet, Waukegan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Curfews have been put in place some Chicago suburbs after looting and unrest occurred alongside large and peaceful protests calling for police reform, equality and justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifted the city's curfew Sunday afternoon, effective immediately.
Here is list of curfews still in effect in the Chicago area:
NORTH SUBURBS
Waukegan: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice
WEST SUBURBS
Aurora: The curfew scheduled to take effect Saturday night, has been canceled. No additional curfew hours are scheduled.
Berwyn: 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice
Cicero: 8 p.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. Sunday
SOUTH SUBURBS
Crest Hill: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Joliet: 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. until Tuesday, June 9 or until otherwise noted
Curfews are changing on a daily basis. Check back for updates.
