First 'Sundays on State' summer festival kicks off

Traffic will be shut down from Lake to Madison and transform into a pedestrian-friendly space for a series of Sundays through August.
The free block party features art, culture, active recreation, food and drink, shopping and local attractions.
Among the dozens of performers is CircEsteem, a Chicago youth circus.
Sundays on State runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 18, July 25 and Aug. 8, 22 and 29.
Michael Edwards and the Chicago Loop Alliance joined ABC7 to talk about the festivities.
"It's been horrible for everybody, especially the businesses on State Street, which is our main concern, so we're inviting Chicagoland to help us celebrate the return of State Street and to help out our business," Edwards said. "When you come down here, you will be to do some outdoor recreation, so maybe you could do some yoga, maybe you could ride a bike, rollerblade, those kind of things, and then we'll move into sort of brunch and then to lunch, and there'll be arts and culture and other interesting things to see. Of course there will be music and some of our great artists here in Chicago."
Those who register to attend Sundays on State at LoopChicago.com/Sundays will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.
Performance Schedule - Lake-Randolph
11 a.m. Cabinet of Curiosity
Noon Sweet Kay Bluegrass
1 p.m. Laughing Heart
2 p.m. DJ Seasonal Frequency
3 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance
5 p.m. Paint the City Xperience
6 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance
7 p.m. Millar Brass Band
Performance Schedule - Washington-Madison (on stage)
11 a.m. Bikram Yoga Chicago class
12:30 p.m. The Joffrey Ballet Academy and Community Engagement Extension students
2 p.m. The South Side Jazz Coalition
3:30 p.m. The Chicago Chorus Girl Project
4 p.m. Porchlight Music Theatre
5:30 p.m. Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
7 p.m. Soulphonetics (DJs)
For more information on the festivities, visit loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state.