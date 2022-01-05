Chicago travel update: Every state, territory now on COVID advisory

CDPH's Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC's traveler recommendations.

Get tested 1-3 days prior to departure.

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Avoid crowds as much as you can and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days.

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

If you don't get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel. Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

All travelers are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after travel and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health added the only state and territory that were not on its COVID-19 Travel Advisory early Wednesday morning.The city's quarantine advisory now includes 49 states and four territories after Montana and Guam were added to the list.Every U.S. state is now on the advisory, as are four territories.States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.Officials recommend that unvaccinated travelers should get tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.For international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 148.1 (62.2 last week). Illinois' daily case rate currently is 182.1 (87.1 last week). Chicago's daily case rate is 169.7 (140.3 last week)."COVID is very real, it's merciless, and unless you are fully vaccinated, your defenses against it are pretty low," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "You can only fully fight this virus if you're vaccinated. The evidence is overwhelming - if you are fully vaccinated and you do get COVID-19, there's very little chance you will get so ill that you require hospitalization. Your chances aren't nearly as good if you remain unvaccinated. Unvaccinated and vaccinated travelers alike should consider if their travel plans are necessary at this time."-If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.