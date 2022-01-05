Chicago travel update: Every state, territory now on COVID advisory

The city's quarantine advisory now includes 49 states and four territories after Montana and Guam were added to the list.
Every U.S. state is now on the advisory, as are four territories.
States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.
Officials recommend that unvaccinated travelers should get tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.
CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.
For international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.
The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 148.1 (62.2 last week). Illinois' daily case rate currently is 182.1 (87.1 last week). Chicago's daily case rate is 169.7 (140.3 last week).
"COVID is very real, it's merciless, and unless you are fully vaccinated, your defenses against it are pretty low," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "You can only fully fight this virus if you're vaccinated. The evidence is overwhelming - if you are fully vaccinated and you do get COVID-19, there's very little chance you will get so ill that you require hospitalization. Your chances aren't nearly as good if you remain unvaccinated. Unvaccinated and vaccinated travelers alike should consider if their travel plans are necessary at this time."
CDPH's Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC's traveler recommendations.
-If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
