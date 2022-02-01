Chicago travel update: Every state, territory on COVID advisory for 5th consecutive week

For the fifth straight week, the city's quarantine advisory includes 49 states and four territories. That includes every U.S. state and all four territories.
Despite daily case rates continuing to level off or falling in much of the nation, no states will come off the advisory for at least two more weeks, a CDPH release said.
States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. No states or territories are below 15 cases per 100,000 residents this week.
The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 149.8 (200 last week). Illinois' daily case rate currently is 139.6 (207.1 last week). Chicago's daily case rate is 38.3 (70.9 last week, 107.3 two weeks ago, 177.1 two weeks ago).
Officials recommend that unvaccinated travelers should get tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.
CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.
For international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.
"It's a relief to see omicron receding, but we're not out of the woods yet," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "We are at least two weeks away from any state or territory coming off the travel advisory. People are still getting COVID, and they're still being hospitalized. The fact is, you still have an extraordinarily high risk of COVID if you're not vaccinated."
Before travel, unvaccinated individuals should:
While traveling:
After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:
-If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.