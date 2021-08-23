Chicago vaccine mandate: All city workers will need to get COVID-19 shot, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

"City employees are absolutely going to be required to be vaccinated," Lightfoot said during a press conference Monday afternoon.
The announcement came hours after the FDA announced the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been granted full approval in the United States.
Lightfoot added that the city has been working with labor unions over the last several weeks to finalize plans. A formal announcement is expected as early as this week.
"We absolutely have to have a vaccine mandate," Lightfoot added. "It's for the safety of all involved, particularly members of the public who are interacting with city employees on a daily basis. It's important for colleagues to also feel like they have a workplace that's safe."
Lightfoot did not offer additional details or a date when employees will need to be vaccinated by.
