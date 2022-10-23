Many soak up what could be the final weekend of summer-like Chicago weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A date doesn't always have to be lavish.

In fact, for one Aurora couple, they made a day of enjoying the lingering summer-like weather at one of Chicago's top tourist destinations.

"Very strange for the end of October, but I'll take it," said Keith McAlister.

"The scenery, just taking it in," said Linda Emanuel.

"Beautiful lakefront, we sit and enjoyed that. And, now we're just sitting here enjoying the Buckingham Fountain, and the people who are enjoying the weather, as well," McAlister added.

The warmer weather, brought many out to enjoy the outdoors.

And when the sun went down, the warmth stayed around for families to come out to the third annual "Carnevil on 64th Street" in the Clearing neighborhood.

"During COVID, my friends, my family, my neighbors - we were bored, so we were like, 'Let's give back to the community,'" said Amanda Chaney Phillips, event organizer.

And, that they did.

It's free for all neighbors to enjoy an autumn tradition without the seasonal temperatures that, sometimes, come with it.

"Last night was nice, and then, today, is even more perfect," said Amanda Ponce.

The weather was just a little special treat for people getting out for a taste of warmth, at least while it lasts.

"It's just a beautiful day, and everybody's out enjoying it," McAlister said.

Neighbors are enjoying the final night of the year at the "Carnevil on 64th Street." Organizers say they plan to do it even bigger and better next year.