CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back to school time, and that also means the return of youth sports.
Through the last year and a half with the COVID pandemic, some student-athletes might be losing a little motivation.
Brian Kent, a Chicago-area native, former student-athlete and Chicago White Sox minor league player, joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the issue.
RELATED: Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois student-athlete compensation bill at U of I
Seasons, playoffs and practices have been canceled, throwing students' schedules into disarray. He said discipline in practicing is important to keep students motivated.
Kent recently wrote the book "Walked On," based on his life.
He hopes it can be motivational.
Chicago-area native, former White Sox minor league player hopes book motivates student-athletes
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News