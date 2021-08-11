Chicago White Sox

Chicago-area native, former White Sox minor league player hopes book motivates student-athletes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
'Walked On' tells former White Sox minor league player's story

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back to school time, and that also means the return of youth sports.

Through the last year and a half with the COVID pandemic, some student-athletes might be losing a little motivation.

Brian Kent, a Chicago-area native, former student-athlete and Chicago White Sox minor league player, joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the issue.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois student-athlete compensation bill at U of I

Seasons, playoffs and practices have been canceled, throwing students' schedules into disarray. He said discipline in practicing is important to keep students motivated.

Kent recently wrote the book "Walked On," based on his life.

He hopes it can be motivational.
