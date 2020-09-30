animal cruelty

Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy,' charged after riding horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway, appears in court

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago man also known as the "Dreadhead Cowboy" appeared in court Wednesday morning on charges related to a protest last week in which he rode his horse down the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Adam Hollingsworth is facing several charges, including animal cruelty. Hollingsworth rode his horse on the Dan Ryan during rush hour on Sept. 21 for several miles south to 95th Street, where he was eventually arrested..

RELATED: Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy rides horse on Dan Ryan Expressway, faces 3 charges from ISP

He said he was protesting violence against children, but prosecutors argue the horse was improperly saddled and badly hurt during the ride, leaving her in critical condition.

Wednesday's 9 a.m. court appearance was a preliminary hearing; the judge continued the case until late October.

"Last Monday my purpose was to bring awareness to a cause left unheard; to get the backlash has been very heartbreaking, to be painted like a monster; everyone knows I love my horses," Hollingsworth said after the appearance Wednesday.

Hollingsworth's lawyer is calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, and even actor Mr. T to help his client clear his name.

"He is inspired by Mr. T; I call upon Mr. T to please reach out to us. What Mr. T did with muscles and chains, my client is doing with western cowboy culture," attorney Jonathan Feldman said.

Prosecutors declined to comment Wednesday.

Nunu, Hollingsworth's horse, is said to be improving, according to city officials.

SPECIAL REPORT: Man rides horse down Dan Ryan Expressway


EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Chicago special report as the Dreadhead Cowboy rode his horse down the Dan Ryan Monday afternoon, in what he called a #KidsLivesMatter protest.



Initial reports said Nunu was unable to stand for more than five to 10 minutes after the incident, according to Chicago Animal Care and Control officials.

Alderman Raymond Lopez said the horse is responding well to treatment.

He said when she first arrived in CACC care, she collapsed twice.
Hollingsworth denies the animal cruelty allegations.

"I love Nunu... She is one of my newer horses. I've had her about three months and we've grown a bond," he said during a press conference Thursday. "A bond, like, she's one of my kids."

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy, Adam Hollingsworth, rode his horse on the Dan Ryan Monday afternoon, and police say he is now facing animal cruelty charges.



While he acknowledged he may have ridden his horse too long, he denies any cruelty on his part and is looking to get Nunu back.

"It was very upsetting knowing that I love my horse," he said. "When I was hearing everything and I couldn't say nothing, and I had to stand there and just listen to all the lies that have been told on me."

Although there is footage of the injured and bleeding horse, Hollingsworth's attorney denies the horse was injured at all, and wants to hear from equine experts.

As of Thursday, Nunu was moved to a suburban farm where she is said to be getting specialized medical treatment, however officials say she can never be ridden again.

Lopez said Hollingsworth has at least four other horses in Dyer, Indiana, however CACC does not have jurisdiction there, and therefore cannot inspect those horses' conditions. The alderman also said he has an ordinance that would prohibit farm animals in the city, which he hopes can address the increasing number of people owning horses in the city.

Hollingsworth was released from jail last week after his bail was set at $25,000.

In court a prosecutor told the judge Hollingsworth whipped the horse when it slowed, and it was injured from the ill-fitting saddle and running miles on concrete.

RELATED: Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy's bond set; horse in critical condition, may be euthanized: state

The horse can never be ridden again and may be euthanized, the prosecutor said.



The horse was also said to be extremely dehydrated, overheated and suffered cuts and sores, the prosecutor told the court.

The public defender noted Hollingsworth's work as an activist, but the judge said his treatment of the horse has nothing to do with protest.

Hollingsworth remains out on bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandbizarreanimal crueltyhorseshighways
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Group refuses to surrender French bulldogs rescued at O'Hare
17 French bulldogs rescued from O'Hare; shipping company issued citations
North suburban couple charged with allegedly starving 2 dogs to death, abusing another: police
Horses living in piles of manure rescued; woman faces animal cruelty charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update
Fans prepare for first postseason game at Wrigley Field
Lightfoot to Trump: 'Keep Chicago out of your lying mouth'
Deadly Wheeling crash leaves vehicles near airport runway
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Bucktown water main break blocks streets, causes CTA reroute
Palos Park police warn of local unemployment scam
Show More
AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files
Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
Douglas' statue removed from Illinois Capitol lawn
More TOP STORIES News