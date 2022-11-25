2-year-old in critical condition after family indicated boy shot inside Park Forest home, police say

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Friday in Park Forest.

Family members brought the child to a local hospital around 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot to his abdomen, according to police.

The boy was immediately airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital to undergo surgery and is in critical condition.

The family member who brought the child to the hospital indicated the boy was shot inside a resident in the 300-block of Forest Boulevard, according to police.

At this point, police said it is not known if the child was shot accidentally or intentionally, or where exactly it occurred.

Park Forest police officers and detectives are investigating with the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.

"The men and women of PFPD pray for the recovery of this child," Park Forest police officials said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood