Celebrate Chinese New Year with restaurants 8000 Miles, TL's Four Seasons

The Chinese New Year officially begins on January 24th and lasts until February 4th.Chef Ben Li joined ABC7 to talk about how local restaurantsandare celebrating the New Year.8000 Miles- Food Specials January 25-26; Lion Dance held February 16 at 6:00 p.m.TL's- Food Specials January 25-26; Lion Dance held February 16 at 7:30 p.m.8000 Miles: 107 Main St, Roselle, Ill.TL's Four Seasons: 110 W Bartlett Ave, Bartlett, Ill.Reservations are recommended. To find out more, visit http://8000milesroselle.com/ and https://tlsfourseasons.com/ 16 oz Basa Fishcup Vegetable Oil10 oz Potato StarchSauce1 oz Cooking Wine1 oz Ginger3 Scallions2 tsp Ketchup2 tsp Strawberry Puree4 tsp White Vinegar3 tsp Sugar1 tsp Salt1 oz Vegetable Oil1 tsp Potato Starchcup Fish SoupInstructions:1. Cut the fish first; cross-way.2. Batter with the potato starch.3. Put fish in a pan with hot oil to fry it. Put fish in pan upside down so the cross way cut will open. Fry fish until golden brown.4. Put the fish on a plate to the side.5. Make the sauce- mix oil, ginger, scallions, ketchup, puree, cooking wine, sugar, salt and white vinegar. Add fish stock. Add potato starch to thicken sauce.6. Pour sauce over fish.