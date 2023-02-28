Choose Chicago has released its visitor guide with fun things to do for tourists and residents too.

Choose Chicago releases visitor guide for top places to visit in in city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This mild weather is giving us spring feels.

It's the perfect time of year to start planning some fun in Chicago.

Choose Chicago has just released it's 2023 visitors guide with both indoor and outdoor activities.

Lynn Osmond, president and CEO of Choose Chicago joined ABC7 to talk about tourism numbers in Chicago.

She also spoke about why the guide is a good resource for people who live here as well.

The guide includes "can't miss spots" that were chosen by Shermann 'Dilla' Thomas, TikTok's Urban Historian.

To see the guide, visit Choose Chicago's website.