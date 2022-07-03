festival

Chicago's Chosen Few Picnic and Festival, celebrating house music, returns to Jackson Park

By Christian Piekos
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Chicago festival has returned for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Chosen Few Picnic, celebrating house music on the South Side, is being held in Jackson Park Saturday.

It's the 30th year of the Chosen Few, which is, of course, back in person for the first time in a couple of years.

The festival draws tens of thousands of people from all over the area to Jackson Park to enjoy the best of house music on the South Side.

The Chosen Few celebrates legendary DJs and some of the founders of house music, including Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King and Mike Dunn.

The weather is perfect, so crowds of people poured into the event this weekend.

Now, if you by chance haven't heard of house music, the best way to describe it is as a feeling.

Some folks who come to the festival each year describe what house music means to them.

"It's a feeling, you can't describe it. You're sitting there and then you're like wait a minute that's my song. It's just a beautiful thing," said Debra Chandler.

"It's a vibe. It's a whole experience," added Onie Riley. "Like you just can't relate it to anything else, any other form or style of music."

The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival is going to be hopping until 10 p.m., so there's still time to enjoy some good food and music.
