Rep. Chris Welch to replace Mike Madigan as Illinois House speaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Hillside Democrat Emanuel Chris Welch will be the next speaker of the Illinois House, succeeding Mike Madigan, who has held the post for decades, ABC7's Craig Wall reports.

Welch is expected to be elected Speaker when the 102nd General Assembly convenes at noon.

Welch would be the first Black Speaker, and takes over for Mike Madigan who has served in that roll for all but two years, since 1983.



Madigan announced on Monday he was suspending his bid to get re-elected Speaker after falling short of the required 60 votes during a caucus over the weekend.

Welch received the unanimous endorsement of the House Black Caucus and in the first round of voting by the full Democratic caucus last night received 50 votes.

Wednesday morning a second round of voting gave Welch 55 votes with 17 lawmakers voting present. Madigan did not take part in the voting, but instead remained at the Speaker's office in the Capital where his spokesman said he had begun to gather items to move out.

According to State Representative Mike Zalewski, during a morning caucus, Welch defended himself over allegations that recently surfaced about a domestic violence incident from 2002 involving a girlfriend who told Hillside police Welch slammed her head on a counter after an argument. Welch also addressed a 2010 federal lawsuit by a different woman who alleged sexual harassment and retaliation.
