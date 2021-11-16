Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market

All three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will open for the 2022 season on November 18.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will open for the 2022 season on November 18.

The holiday market will take place at Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way, and RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

Visitors will be able to purchase the beloved annual souvenir mugs as well as Christkindlmarket merchandise at all locations.

They'll be open through Christmas Eve, except for the Gallagher Way location, which will stay open through New Year's Eve.

November 18 - December 24

Regular Hours:

Sunday - Thursday: 11am - 8pm

Friday - Saturday: 11am - 9pm

Special Hours:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11am - 4pm

November 18 - December 31

Regular Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 3pm - 9pm

Friday - Saturday: 11am - 10pm

Sunday: 11am - 7pm

Special Hours:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31): 11am - 4pm

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Closed

November 18 - December 24

Regular Hours:

Thursdays: 11am - 7pm

Fridays & Saturdays: 11am - 9pm

Sundays: 11am - 6pm

Special Hours:

Monday (Dec 19) - Wednesday (Dec 21): 11am - 7pm

Thanksgiving (Nov 24) & Christmas Eve (Dec 24): 11am - 4pm