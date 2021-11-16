Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will open for the 2022 season on November 18.
The holiday market will take place at Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way, and RiverEdge Park in Aurora.
Visitors will be able to purchase the beloved annual souvenir mugs as well as Christkindlmarket merchandise at all locations.
They'll be open through Christmas Eve, except for the Gallagher Way location, which will stay open through New Year's Eve.
Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza
November 18 - December 24
Regular Hours:
Sunday - Thursday: 11am - 8pm
Friday - Saturday: 11am - 9pm
Special Hours:
Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11am - 4pm
Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way
November 18 - December 31
Regular Hours:
Monday - Thursday: 3pm - 9pm
Friday - Saturday: 11am - 10pm
Sunday: 11am - 7pm
Special Hours:
Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31): 11am - 4pm
Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Closed
Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park
November 18 - December 24
Regular Hours:
Thursdays: 11am - 7pm
Fridays & Saturdays: 11am - 9pm
Sundays: 11am - 6pm
Special Hours:
Monday (Dec 19) - Wednesday (Dec 21): 11am - 7pm
Thanksgiving (Nov 24) & Christmas Eve (Dec 24): 11am - 4pm