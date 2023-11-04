WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

11-year-old boy killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Cincinnati, police say

ByJessica Gorman ABCNews logo
Saturday, November 4, 2023 6:01PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CINCINNATI -- An 11-year-old boy was killed and five others injured Friday night in a shooting in Cincinnati, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. ET, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police responded to the scene after receiving ShotSpotter alerts in the city's West End neighborhood, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

The 11-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three victims were transported to Children's Hospital Medical Center, including one who is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.

Two other victims were transported to University Hospital, police said.

The ages of the victims were not released.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, Theetge told reporters late Friday.

"Homicide is here working the scene ... so that we can gather every bit of evidence that we can gather to bring whoever's responsible for this to justice," Theetge said. "This is absolutely unacceptable in our city -- unacceptable that on a Friday night, six people were shot in one incident."

The Cincinnati Police Department plans to hold a press briefing on the "senseless tragedy" on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW