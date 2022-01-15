postal service

Eddie Morgan out as Chicago postmaster amid COVID-related delays: 'We are giving it our all'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been a change at the top of the U.S. Postal Service for Chicago and the suburbs.

Eddie Morgan is out as Chicago postmaster.

In an email obtained by ABC7, Morgan told some staff about his departure, saying it was his choice to leave to be with his family.

Morgan was only appointed in June to replace Wanda Prater. And in October, Morgan was questioned during a Congressional subcommittee hearing about the mail problems around Chicago.

"There need to be changes above the postmaster in Chicago," said National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 11 President Mack Julion.

Julion represents letter carriers around Chicago and was part of that hearing. Julion said hiring carriers and keeping workers safe from COVID-19 remain the biggest challenges.

"A lot of the issues here predated him and he had a responsibility of trying to fix something without changing anything. At the end of the day you've got to deliver the mail and you've got to have carriers to deliver the mail," Julion said.

Meanwhile, some carriers said they are struggling to get extra mail delivered with so many carriers sick with COVID-19. A Chicago letter carrier who did not want to be identified said he's been working 14 days straight.

"Off days, 12 hours a day, Sunday," the carrier said. "We're working holidays. We are doing everything we can to try and get the people their goods and give people excellent service. We are giving it our all."

The letter carrier was hopeful the new postmaster will have a better understanding of Chicago's issues and a plan to bring on more carriers in the city.
