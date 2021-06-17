USPS

US Postal Service announces new local postmaster after Chicago mail delays

Congressman Bobby Rush called for Prater's ouster early last year
Chicago gets new postmaster after mail delay issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a reason for hope Thursday for Chicagoans frustrated by poor mail delivery.

The city has a new postmaster general.

Some residents reported their mail was delayed for more than a month.

But there's recently been a big management change at the local level.

RELATED: Chicago mail: USPS names 4 worst-performing post offices; report shows 62K mail items delayed over several months

After months of public outcry, the city's postmaster has been replaced.

The U.S. Postal Service announced that Wanda Prater is out, and Eddie Morgan Jr. is in.

Morgan most recently was the postmaster in Kansas City, Missouri.

RELATED: USPS mail delays: Chicago letter carriers union asks for outside help to deliver mail

Democratic Congressman Bobby Rush supported her ouster after he called for Prater's resignation back in February of 2020.

That came after an audit found the delayed delivery of thousands of letters and packages at four postal stations in Rush's district.

The congressman, at the time, called it a total failure.

Officials with the National Association of Letter Carriers said the new leadership is a promising sign, especially for rank-and-file workers struggling with staffing shortages and mismanagement.
Related topics:
politicschicagoillinois medical districtpostal serviceusps
