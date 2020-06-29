City releases bodycam video of incident that led former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson firing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago released documents and video detailing the incident that eventually led to the firing of former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Among the material is police body camera footage from one of the officers, who responded to a report of a man slumped over the wheel at 34th and Aberdeen in October 2019.The officer who responded that night let Johnson drive away. The former superintendent then called for an investigation into the handling of the case, and denied he acted inappropriately when announced his retirement. Johnson said a medical issue caused him to become lightheaded.However, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said after reviewing a report from the Inspector General that it was clear Johnson lied about that night. She fired him.ABC7 Eyewitness News previously reported Johnson was seen drinking for several hours at a downtown bar with another CPD officer that night in October.