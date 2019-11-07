Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson announces retirement

Supt. Johnson made the announcement at CPD headquarters flanked by family members and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
"It is time for someone else to pin these four stars to their shoulders," Johnson said. "These stars can sometimes feel like carrying the weight of the world and I'm confident I leave CPD in a better place than when I became superintendent."
Johnson has served as a Chicago police officer for 31 years, and as superintendent for three and a half years.
WATCH: CPD Superintendent Johnson announces retirement
He thanked his fellow officers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rahm Emanuel and the city of Chicago.
Mayor Lightfoot said Johnson will serve as superintendent through the end of the year. Lightfoot said she, her team and the department will work to outline their plan for a transition.
Johnson said he had been thinking about retiring for months, but really in earnest since September after speaking with the widows of fallen Chicago police officers at a memorial ceremony.
"The mayor and I were sitting next to the waterfall and when I sat down in that seat I leaned over to her and whispered in her ear, 'We've got to start talking about an end date for me,'" he said.
Johnson was emotional as he reflected on that.
"Losing those officers," he said, fighting back tears. "It's hard, so that when I started thinking about it."
He also said a trip to London to see the Chicago Bears play led to his decision.
"Since I've been superintendent, we hadn't had a chance to spend that kind of time together and it made me feel normal and I saw them, how they missed me in that kind of setting, and that's pretty much what did it," said Johnson.
Johnson hinted about retirement earlier this week at the CPD 2020 budget hearing.
Mayor Lightfoot thanked Johnson for his service.
"Chicago is better because Superintendent Eddie Johnson calls our great city home, and because he dedicated his life to serving it, and I just want to thank him," she said. "This is a tough moment for me, personally."
She also said she supports Johnson and he ends his career with integrity.
"I want to reiterate to the superintendent and the city that he continues to have my unwavering confidence and support," Lightfoot said.
ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall sat down with Johnson and asked him what he wishes he could have accomplished.
"Well, you know, I wish I could have stayed here long enough to see the consent decree through, because I do believe that consent decree is going to make CPD better," he said.
Sources tell the ABC7 I-Team that Johnson's interim replacement will be Charlie Beck, recently retired as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Johnson has been under scrutiny since being found slumped over the wheel of his car late at night last month. He first blamed the incident on a change in blood pressure medication, then later admitting he had a few drinks with dinner.
The incident triggered an internal affairs investigation.
"The reality is, the investigation is going to take the normal course," Lightfoot said. "The investigation, I'm sure because it's the inspector general, will be very thorough, but it's inappropriate for us to talk about anything related to the investigation because he's going to become a witness, I'm going to become a witness...I just think we have to let the investigation run its course."
The Inspector General's Office said if they wrap up the investigation and there is no finding with a recommendation of any disciplinary action to be taken against the superintendent, the case would be closed and the details of the investigation would not be released.
Aldermen react to Supt. Johnson's retirement
The retirement announcement did not come as a surprise to aldermen. Many admit they are sorry to see Johnson go and aldermen were complimentary of the job Johnson has done.
"I was responsible for putting him in," said 30th Ward Alderman Ariel Reboyras. "I think he has done a fantastic job."
"He has done good work. He inherited the department at a time that there was huge issues and I think he has worked as hard as he can to deal with these issues as best he could," said 28th Ward Alderman Jason Ervin. "I think everybody has a few bumps in the road.
Many aldermen said they hope Lightfoot hires someone from within the ranks. The new superintendent must be confirmed by City Council.