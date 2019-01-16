City set to inspect R. Kelly's West Loop studio Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5049605" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> R. Kelly delivered an obscenity-laced performance at V75 on Chicago's South Side.

City inspectors are expected to enter R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop on Wednesday.It's the latest fallout following Lifetime's bombshell docuseries on the R&B singer.The inspection was granted by a Cook County judge last week after the City demanded the right to get into R Kelly's warehouse/recording studio at 219 N. Justine Avenue. City attorneys said they suspect people may be living here, even though the building is not zoned for that purpose.People in the area have in the past, reported a lot of traffic coming in and out of the building, including young girls.The allegations all coming in light of the explosive six-part documentary, "Surviving R Kelly," which aired January 3. The documentary details decades of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse against the singer, including by his ex-wife. Those allegations now being investigated as demonstrations have been ongoing outside the studio, calling for a boycott on his music.ABC7 reached out to his attorney overnight for comment, but have not heard back.