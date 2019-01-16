City set to inspect R. Kelly's West Loop studio Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

City inspectors are expected to enter R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop on Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
City inspectors are expected to enter R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop on Wednesday.

It's the latest fallout following Lifetime's bombshell docuseries on the R&B singer.
WATCH: Timeline of R. Kelly sex abuse allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



The inspection was granted by a Cook County judge last week after the City demanded the right to get into R Kelly's warehouse/recording studio at 219 N. Justine Avenue. City attorneys said they suspect people may be living here, even though the building is not zoned for that purpose.

People in the area have in the past, reported a lot of traffic coming in and out of the building, including young girls.

RELATED: R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
EMBED More News Videos

R. Kelly delivered an obscenity-laced performance at V75 on Chicago's South Side.



The allegations all coming in light of the explosive six-part documentary, "Surviving R Kelly," which aired January 3. The documentary details decades of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse against the singer, including by his ex-wife. Those allegations now being investigated as demonstrations have been ongoing outside the studio, calling for a boycott on his music.

RELATED: Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield

ABC7 reached out to his attorney overnight for comment, but have not heard back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsex assaultmusicu.s. & worldtelevisionChicagoLoopNear West Side
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
City to inspect R. Kelly's Near West Side music studio
R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly outside Chicago studio
Foxx asks for cooperation from possible victims, witnesses to open R. Kelly investigation
Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
R Kelly's accusers, inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries
R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival ahead of documentary
Top Stories
2 CPD officers injured responding to Little Village domestic incident
Man shot in Morgan Park; 2 responding CPD officers injured in crash
The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday
Barrington police release 'Lip Sync Challenge' video
Woman sues LaSalle Co. sheriff, claims she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Woman, 96, rescued from car seconds before Metra train hits
Show More
JB Pritzker signs 2 executive orders on first day as governor
Aurora police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
FBI seeks any local witness in Belize murder of ABC7's Anne Swaney
Rolling Meadows gymnast with Down syndrome competes in first meet
Crete-Monee HS teacher on administrative leave, accused of using racial slur
More News