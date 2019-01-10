R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5047527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family hasn't seen their daughter in years, and they believe she is being held against her will by R. Kelly.

In the midst of new sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly, Lady Gaga apologized for collaborating with him, saying she will be pulling the 2013 song.

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

Singer R. Kelly partied at a South Side nightclub into early Thursday as he continues to face new allegations of sexual abuse and an eviction from his Near West Side recording studio.At about 1 a.m., Chicago police responded to the V75 club in the 100-block of West 75th Street after a caller said he was there and that he had an outstanding warrant. However, no arrest was made because there was no warrant.In cellphone video, the Chicago native delivered an obscenity-laced performance to a cheering crowd.Meanwhile, representatives from Chicago's building department were in court seeking to gain access to his Near West Side recording studio. The court hearing was continued until Friday. Kelly's attorney appeared in court, but declined comment.The warehouse space was featured in the six-part "Surviving R. Kelly" which aired last week on Lifetime, which also detailed sexual abuse allegations by many women dating back 20 years. Kelly has denied all allegations.The owners of a warehouse space at 219 N. Justine St. on the city's West Side obtained an eviction notice on Monday against Kelly for nonpayment of rent. In a statement, Midwest Commercial Funding said they started eviction proceedings in June 2018.Building inspectors responded to a 311 call alleging that there were people living in the warehouse, which is not zoned for that purpose. At the time, they were not able to gain access to the building without a court order.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said they have received "numerous" calls alleging abuse and authorities are investigating the claims. State's Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference Monday to ask vicitms to come forward.Kelly's legal team said the Cook County state's attorney is on a fishing expedition and maintain that the singer is innocent.Victims or witnesses in the Chicago area who have information on this developing investigation are asked to contact Chicago police. Victims or witnesses in the Chicago area can either contact their local police departments or the Cook County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit at 773-674-6492.The family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the docuseries, said that Kelly is holding her against her will and is abusing her. They said they have not seen their adult daughter for two years and is asking Kelly to let her go.Gerald Griggs, the attorney for the Savage family in Atlanta, Georgia, is looking to take legal action against the singer."Right now, our main concern is bringing Joycelyn Savage home and the other ladies in the house and if a crime was committed, holding R. Kelly accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Griggs said.Griggs says Savage is one of hundreds of victims who have been sexually abused by R. Kelly."I can think of 25 off the top of my head that we have made contact with," Griggs said. "If he is saying that everybody is lying, it is a whole lot of people that are telling the same story."Meanwhile, singer Lady Gaga tweeted that she supports victims of sexual assault. She also wrote about her song "Do What You Want" featuring R. Kelly.Gaga says she made the song during a dark time in her life and she plans to remove it from iTunes and other streaming platforms.