1 arrested amid large Old Town Chicago crowd gathered on North Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large crowd of young people dispersed from the beach gathered on the North Side Wednesday night, drawing a Chicago police response.CPD officers responded about 9 p.m. to the 1600-block of North LaSalle Drive, near Clark Street and North Avenue, and monitored as the group left the area.CPD said there were no injuries reported, but Termaine Patterson, 18, of Chicago was arrested about 11:25 p.m. in the 1700-block of North Clark and charged with reckless conduct. He tried to "cause bodily harm" to several individuals, CPD said.Numerous videos posted on social media of the incident showed a large group in the area around the North Side Old Town neighborhood.