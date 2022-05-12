1 arrested amid large Old Town Chicago crowd gathered on North Side: CPD

CPD officers responded about 9 p.m. to the 1600-block of North LaSalle Drive, near Clark Street and North Avenue, and monitored as the group left the area.
RELATED: CPD arrests 10, including 8 juveniles, after large group seen gathering near Millennium Park in Loop
CPD said there were no injuries reported, but Termaine Patterson, 18, of Chicago was arrested about 11:25 p.m. in the 1700-block of North Clark and charged with reckless conduct. He tried to "cause bodily harm" to several individuals, CPD said.
Numerous videos posted on social media of the incident showed a large group in the area around the North Side Old Town neighborhood.